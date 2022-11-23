More Speakers

ESPN NFL analyst MINA KIMES, CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE SVP/Sports BRUCE GILBERT, AUDACY Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO Brand Mgr. and BETQL NETWORK VP MITCH ROSEN, and AUDACY/SAN FRANCISCO-SACRAMENTO Regional VP STACEY KAUFFMAN have been added to the speaker lineup for BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA's 2023 BSM SUMMIT at USC's GALEN CENTER in LOS ANGELES MARCH 21-22.

“I recently had the chance to chat with MINA on a podcast and she was fantastic,” said BSM Pres. JASON BARRETT. “Her intellect, wit, football acumen, and likeability contribute to her success in the business and having her in the building to share her insights and experiences with the rest of the sports media industry will be a real treat.”

“I'm equally excited to welcome back two of the sharpest minds in sports radio, BRUCE GILBERT and MITCH ROSEN, and introduce STACEY KAUFFMAN to the SUMMIT crowd for the first time” added BARRETT. “If you work in the sports media industry and value making connections, celebrating those who create impact, and learning about the business from folks who have experienced success, failure, and everything in between, the Summit is worth your time.”



