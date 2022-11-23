Petras (Photo: Jason Al-Taan91)

GRAMMY-nominated artist/songwriter KIM PETRAS has signed with ASCAP, the AMERICAN SOCIETY OF COMPOSERS, AUTHORS AND PUBLISHERS. On TUESDAY (11/15), PETRAS' collaboration with SAM SMITH, "Unholy," was nominated for a GRAMMY for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

ASCAP EVP/Membership and Chief Creative Officer JOHN TITTA commented, "KIM PETRAS is a prolific songwriter and vivid storyteller who has mastered the art of pop hitmaking. Her music and trailblazing journey continue to captivate audiences around the world and she is an aspirational example of what is possible when you follow your own path. As her biggest fans, we are proud to welcome this pop icon-in-the-making to the ASCAP family."

PETRAS added, "The ASCAP team have been incredible advocates for artists, so I’m really excited to join their inclusive community as a songwriter. They’ve been really supportive of me and I’m grateful I can continue my songwriting career with them."

