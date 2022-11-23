Sold

FAMILY LIFE BROADCASTING SYSTEM is selling Religion daytimer WUFL-A (FAMILY LIFE RADIO)/STERLING HEIGHTS-DETROIT, MI; W284BQ and W232CA/DETROIT; W276DB/ROCHESTER HILLS, MI; and W231CV/HOLLY, MI to RELEVANT RADIO, INC. for $3.1 million.

In another filing with the FCC, GARY W. HAMMOND is selling News-Talk WEZS-A-W277DJ/LACONIA, NH to COSTA-EAGLE RADIO VENTURES LIMITED PARTNERSHIP for $225,000 ($150,000 cash, $75,000 in a promissory note at $25,000 per year for three years).

