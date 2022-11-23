The ALL ACCESS NASHVILLE team wants your Hot Picks for 2022. What were the five hottest Country singles of the year, according to you? And, by “you,” we mean all of our radio, record, syndication, consulting, publishing and affiliated Country music industry readers.

Send your list -- just artist names, song titles, and label (no comments needed) -- to PHYLLIS STARK, JEFF LYNN or CHARESE FRUGE by FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2nd

Your list will be included in our annual Year-End Special on the site. Happy voting!

