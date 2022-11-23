-
Your Vote Counts: Time To Weigh In On The Top Country Singles Of The Year
by Phyllis Stark
November 23, 2022 at 9:37 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
The ALL ACCESS NASHVILLE team wants your Hot Picks for 2022. What were the five hottest Country singles of the year, according to you? And, by “you,” we mean all of our radio, record, syndication, consulting, publishing and affiliated Country music industry readers.
Send your list -- just artist names, song titles, and label (no comments needed) -- to PHYLLIS STARK, JEFF LYNN or CHARESE FRUGE by FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2nd
Your list will be included in our annual Year-End Special on the site. Happy voting!