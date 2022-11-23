Giving Tuesday November 29th

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE will join SOLES4SOULS and the METRO NASHVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS' HERO program for a volunteering event on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29th, from 10a-12p (CT) at BUENA VISTA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, benefitting SOLES4SOULS’ 4EVERYKID program. The event coincides with GIVING TUESDAY, the annual day devoted to nonprofit volunteering and fundraising, which SOLES4SOULS has renamed “GIVING SHOESDAY.”

SONY MUSIC volunteers and SONY singer-songwriter KARLEY SCOTT COLLINS will be processing shoes and sprucing up the shoe area, reorganizing and adding new sizing labels to them in support of the organization that provides support to students in unstable housing, including clothing, food, health-related items, housing and support referrals and transportation assistance.

SONY MUSIC recently awarded SOLES4SOULS a grant to assist 4EVERYKID through their NASHVILLE EQUITY TASK FORCE. The grant will provide 1,300 pairs of brand-new athletic shoes to students experiencing homelessness across the U.S.

