Multiformat Network Debuts 'The Carmen Harra Show'
November 28, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
MULTIFORMAT NETWORK has launched "THE CARMEN HARRA SHOW" for WEDNESDAYS at 7p (ET). HARRA is a psychologist and author.
MFN GM DENNIS GREENE said, “We are honored to have CARMEN join our network line-up. She is a true professional in all means of the media business and will make a great addition to radio stations coast to coast.”
Reach Affiliate Relations/Programming Manager JON PATCH at (813) 888-5043 or jonppatch@cs.com.