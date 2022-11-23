Harra

MULTIFORMAT NETWORK has launched "THE CARMEN HARRA SHOW" for WEDNESDAYS at 7p (ET). HARRA is a psychologist and author.

MFN GM DENNIS GREENE said, “We are honored to have CARMEN join our network line-up. She is a true professional in all means of the media business and will make a great addition to radio stations coast to coast.”

Reach Affiliate Relations/Programming Manager JON PATCH at (813) 888-5043 or jonppatch@cs.com.

