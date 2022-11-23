Raising Funds To End Hunger

This year's annual Thanksgiving fundraiser event, HUNGERTHON, will feature an autographed BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN guitar along with exclusive new BRUCE holiday wear all available for auction at Hungerthon.org.

WhyHunger board member ROB BARNETT will also be a Guest DJ for a SPRINGSTEEN show on SIRIUS/XM's "E Street Radio" to raise funds for the event as well. Catch BARNETT's Guest DJ run for a great cause on MONDAY 11/28 at 3p and 6p (ET), TUESDAY 11/3O at 10a (ET), WEDNESDAY 12/1 at 6p (ET) and FRIDAY 12/3 at 4p (ET).

« see more Net News