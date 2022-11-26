Brock (Photo: Facebook)

CHAD BROCK has announced plans to depart his co-hosting role at the “CHAD & MEG” show at the end of the month. The show airs on MIDLANDS MEDIA GROUP LLC Country WUDE (94.3 The DUDE)/COLUMBIA, SC., and has been made available for syndication to INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (IBA) Country member stations by the IBA and THE 29 GROUP since the spring of 2021 (NET NEWS 5/20/21).

BROCK is a Country artist who was signed to both WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE and BROKEN BOW RECORDS, and is best known for his 2000 #1 hit, “Yes!” and 1998’s Top 5 “Ordinary Life.” He was morning personality at then CBS RADIO-owned Country WQYK/TAMPA and, in 2010, was named VP/Artist Relations and host at Country music-focused TV network TCN (THE COUNTRY NETWORK), which he co-founded.

BROCK shared his news on FACEBOOK late last week, writing, “Thank you to MIDLANDS MEDIA GROUP and 94-3 THE DUDE for helping me get back to the business again, but my time will be ending on NOVEMBER 30th. With a new TV show and a new record coming out sometime soon, I have the opportunity that most don’t get. This time it’s different, with a new team and a new direction. So this is the calm before the storm, so here we go. I’ll keep y’all posted.”

His co-host, MEG BUTTERLY, previously co-hosted mornings with PAUL SCHADT at iHEARTMEDIA Country WKKT (96.9 THE KAT)/CHARLOTTE prior to teaming with BROCK. She joined WKKT in 2009 following time with Country WIRK/WEST PALM BEACH.

