As ALL ACCESS reported over the weekend (NET NEWS 11/26), the radio and music industry is mourning the passing of OSCAR, ACADEMY AWARD and GOLDEN GLOBE winner and 80s hit maker IRENE CARA, at 63 at her FLORIDA home on FRIDAY, (11/25).

CARA won an OSCAR for Best Original Song for her performance of "FLASHDANCE … WHAT A FEELING" in the 1983 film “FLASHDANCE.” She was also known for her huge debut in film and singing in 1980 for the song “FAME” from the film and TV series.

In addition, CARA was nominated for a GOLDEN GLOBE for "Best Actress" for her work in the movie “FAME,” and also appeared in other movies, including "CITY HEAT," co-starring CLINT EASTWOOD and BURT REYNOLDS. She also played opposite TATUM O'NEAL in "CERTAIN FURY," according to TMZ.

In 2004, IRENE was honored with a PRESTIGE AWARD FOR LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT. CNN reported her rep said, “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of IRENE CARA. IRENE’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films."

CARA’s publicist JUDITH MOOSE went on to say, “This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can’t believe I’ve had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I’ll be reading each and every one of them and know she’ll be smiling from heaven. She adored her fans.” So far, CARA’s cause of death hasn’t been disclosed. Word of services are still pending.

