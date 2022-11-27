Gerry V (Photo: Facebook)

Former CHARLOTTE and NEW ORLEANS HORNETS broadcaster and longtime sports talk host GERRY VAILLANCOURT died SUNDAY (11/27) at 72.

"GERRY V," a former college basketball coach at DAVIDSON, JAMES MADISON, and APPLACHIAN STATE, served as analyst and studio host on radio and TV for the original HORNETS franchise in 1990-2002, then moved with the team to NEW ORLEANS in 2002, continuing to broadcast the team's games until 2012. (The franchise later changed its name to the PELICANS, while the expansion CHARLOTTE BOBCATS ultimately took the HORNETS name back to CHARLOTTE.) VAILLANCOURT also hosted sports talk shows at WFNZ-A, WBT-A-F, and WZGV-A-W283AR/CHARLOTTE and WODT-A and WRNO/NEW ORLEANSA and anchored sports on WCCB-TV/CHARLOTTE and hosted a morning news show on WVUE-TV/NEW ORLEANS.

