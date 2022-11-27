Jusnik, Williams (Photo: Ron Adar / Shutterstock.com)

MEDIACO R&B WBLS/NEW YORK PM drive host JUSNIK recently interviewed TV talk show host and former WBLS personality, WENDY WILLIAMS at BLS's annual CIRCLE OF SISTERS event at RESORTS WORLD in QUEENS, NY. It was WILLIAMS first public appearance since her Wellness facility stay.

JUSNIK told ALL ACCESS, "It was a full-circle moment for me to interview the woman who I grew up listening to, a woman who paved the way for me and many other radio/TV personalities who aspire to make a mark in this industry as she has done. We’ve seen WENDY’s unfinished story; she’s not done yet.

"We all go through our ups and downs in this lifetime. We are all trying to 'figure it out.' It was an honor to sit and talk with her. It was important for me to remind her of just how much she’s accomplished, how much she is loved, and that in case she forgot, she is a legend. It was great to hear her have that passion and spark again. I wish WENDY much success with her new podcast and the best of health."

The Interview:





« see more Net News