Parr

STONE CANYON MEDIA GROUP Country KSED (107.5 KOLT COUNTRY)/FLAGSTAFF-PRESCOTT, AZ adds KEY NETWORKS’ weekday show “SHAWN PARR’S ACROSS THE COUNTRY” for nights.

PARR launched the four-hour daypart show in 2020 (NET NEWS 5/28/20), and it now has nearly 50 affiliates in more than 40 markets.

