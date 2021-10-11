Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Smith/Petras Hold Top Spot; Taylor Top 3; Sanchez Top 10; Wallen Top 15; JVKE, Trainor Top 20

* SAM SMITH & KIM PETRAS hold the top spot for a 2nd week with "Unholy," up 893 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT is top 3, up 6*-3* with "Anti-Hero," up 1701 spins

* DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA is nearing the top 5, up nearly 1000 spins with "I'm Good (Blue)," up 998 spins and 7*-6*

* STEPHEN SANCHEZ goes top 10 with "Until I Found You" - up 11*-10* and +1251 - giving REPUBLIC five of the top ten

* MORGAN WALLEN goes top 15, rising 16*-14* with "Wasted On You"

* JVKE enters the top 20, moving 21*-18* with "golden hour," up 663 spins

* New to the top 20 as well is MEGHAN TRAINOR, up 26*-19* with "Made You Look," up 1926 spins

* OLIVER TREE & ROBIN SCHULZ debut at 38* with "Miss You"

* JOJI debuts at 39* with "Die For You"

* AVRIL LAVIGNE enters at 40* with "I'm A Mess," featuring YUNGBLUD

Rhythmic: Chris Brown New #1; Armani White Top 3; Tyga/Jhene/Pop Smoke Top 5; Rihanna Top 10

* CHRIS BROWN takes over the stop spot, moving 2*-1* with "Under The Influence," up 593 spins

* ARMANI WHITE is now top 3 with "Billie Eilish," rising 4*-3* and +299 spins*

* TYGA enters the top 5, moving 7*-5 * with "Sunshine," featuring JHENE AIKO & POP SMOKE, up 473 spins

* RIHANNA cracks the top 10, up 11*-10* with "Lift Me Up," up 204 spins

* DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE go top 15 with "Circo Loco," moving 17*-14* and +757 spins

* THE WEEKND is reinstated as a current to the Rhythmic chart at 15* with "Die For You"

* SZA enters the top 20 in her second week, up 28*-20* with "Shirt," at +541 spins

* DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE leap 34*-26* with "Rich Flex," up 429 spins

* LIL UZI VERT debuts at 38* with "Just Wanna Rock"

* BRENT FAIYAZ enters at 39* with "All Mine"

* MOUNT WESTMORE debuts at 40* with "Too Big"

Urban: King Combs x Kodak Black #1; Glorilla/Cardi B Runner Up; Armani White Top 10; Lil Baby Top 15

* KING COMBS x KODAK BLACK hold the top spot for a 2nd week with "Can't Stop Won't Stop"

* GLORILLA soars 7*-2* with "Tomorrow 2," featuring CARDI B, up 579 spins

* ARMANI WHITE enters the top 10, up 11*-10* with "Billie Eilish"

* LIL BABY cracks the top 15 with "Heyy," up 16*-15* and is +197 spins

* DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE go top 20, up 22*-16* with "Rich Flex" - up 911 spins

* TAFIA enters the top 20, rising 24*-20* with "Paper Route," featuring YOUNG DOLPH, up 219 spins

* JESSIE REYEZ debuts at 39* with "Forever" and is up 247 spins

* DABABY debuts at 40* with "Socks"

Hot AC: Taylor New #1; Jax Top 5; Sam Smith/Kim Petras Top 10; Rosa Linn Top 15; Sanchez, Trainor Top 20

* TAYLOR SWIFT takes over the top spot with "Anti-Hero," rising 3*-1* and +714 spins

* JAX goes top 5, up 6*-5* with "Victoria's Secret," moving 6*-5*

* DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA are up 400 spins, up 9*-8* with "I'm Good (Blue)"

* SAM SMITH & KIM PETRAS enter the top 10, rising 12*-9* with "Unholy," up 498 spins

* ROSA LINN enters the top 15 with "SNAP," up 17*-15* and is +204 spins

* STEPHEN SANCHEZ goes top 20, moving 21*-18* with "Until I Found You" and is up 430 spins

* MEGHAN TRAINOR also moves inside the top 20, up 23*-19* with "Made You Look," up 446 spins

* AVRIL LAVIGNE is +349 spins and moves 25*-23* with "I'm A Mess" featuring YUNGBLUD

* JVKE debuts at 36* with "golden hour"

* THE WEEKND debuts at 38* with "Die For You"

* TAYLOR SWIFT debuts at 40* with "Lavender Haze"

Active Rock: Godsmack Holds Top Spot; Pumpkins Top 10; Bad Omens Top 15; Disturbed, Five Finger Top 20

* GODSMACK hold the top spot for a 4th week with "Surrender"

* BLINK-182 move 5*-4* with "EDGING," up 45 spins

* SMASHING PUMPKINS enter the top 10, up 12*-10* with "Beguiled," up 55 spins

* BAD OMENS are top 15, up 16*-14* with "Just Pretend" at +105 spins

* DISTURBED go top 20, up 21*-19* with "Bad Man" at +184 spins

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH also go top 20, up 22*-20* with "Welcome To The Circus" - up 153 spins

* THE STRUTS debut at 36* with "Fallin' With Me"

* DAYSEEKER debuts at 40* with "Without Me"

Alternative: Blink-182 Hold Top Spot; Talk Top 5; Maneskin Top 10; Yungblud Top 20

* BLINK-182 hold the top spot with "EDGING" for a 4th week

* TALK go top 5 with "Run Away To Mars," up 6*-5* and is up 107 spins

* MANESKIN go top 10, up 11*-10* with "The Loneliest," up 104 spins

* YUNGBLUD enter the top 20, up 23*-19* with "Tissues" at +85 spins

* RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS debut at 32* with "The Drummer"

* THE MOSS enter at #40 with "Insomnia"

Triple A: Rosa Linn #1; Phoenix/Ezra Koenig Runner Up; Talk Top 5; The 1975 Top 15

* ROSA LINN holds the top spot for the 6th time in seven weeks with "SNAP!"

* PHOENIX are the new runner up, moving 3*-2* with "Tonight," featuring EZRA KOENIG

* TALK also go top 5 at Triple A with "Run Away To Mars," up 6*-5*

* THE 1975 go top 15 with "I'm In Love With You," rising 17*-15*

* JEAN DAWSON debuts at 27* with "Pirate Radio*"

* WHITE REAPER debut at 29* with "Pages"

« see more Net News