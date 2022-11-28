Advantage Radio

The latest blog from NUVOODOO MEDIA's CAROLYN GILBERT and LEIGH JACOBS continues their focus on the relationship between radio and podcasts with a look at the promotion of podcasts.

NUVOODOO's data shows that while word-of-mouth is the primary way podcast listeners get new podcast recommendations, "as many (or even more) now rely on social and digital media for ideas about what to listen to next. This is where broadcasters have a unique advantage as they build podcast audiences: their own mammoth on-air megaphones (and their listener databases, social media followers, and on and on)."

See more with the latest blog from NUVOODOO MEDIA here.

« see more Net News