Don Kaull Passes Away

Former UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND men's basketball radio analyst DON KAULL has passed away at 77, reports the PROVIDENCE JOURNAL.

KAULL had battled various ailments over the years, including kidney cancer, heart problems, and a 2020 bout with COVID-19, and made limited appearances on the air last season.

KAULL played for the RAMS in 1964-67 and then went into the insurance industry; he later added analyst duties on RAMS radio broadcasts, calling URI games for 35 years until his retirement before this season.

