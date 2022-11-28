Charity Events

iHEARTMEDIA's HARTFORD and NEW HAVEN clusters collected almost 5,000 frozen turkeys, over 8,000 pounds of non-perishable food, and more than $189,000 in cash donations for CONNECTICUT FOODSHARE in charity events before THANKSGIVING.

Classic Hits WHCN (THE RIVER 105.9)/HARTFORD's RENEE DININO broadcast from CONNECTICUT FOODSHARE 6a-3p (ET) to encourage donations for BANK OF AMERICA's 23rd annual TURKEY TUESDAY on NOVEMBER 15th, while Top 40 WKCI (KC101)/NEW HAVEN held its 32nd annual "KC101 STUFF-A-BUS" in HAMDEN on NOVEMBER 18th and 19th, with News-Talk WELI-A-W245DK/NEW HAVEN and News-Talk WPOP-A-W265EB/HARTFORD's VINNIE PENN, Sports WUCS (97.9 ESPN)/HARTFORD's ROB DIBBLE, and KC101's ADAM RIVERS on hand.

“Hunger is a chronic problem that affects nearly 400,000 people in CONNECTICUT, especially those most vulnerable in our community,” said BANK OF AMERICA of GREATER HARTFORD Pres. JOE GIANNI. “Our continued partnership with CONNECTICUT FOODSHARE is one way that we are working to address critical needs statewide. We are pleased that BANK OF AMERICA TURKEY TUESDAY has become the single-largest THANKSGIVING food collection event of the season.”

"We are continually grateful of the outpouring of donations from our listeners and CONNECTICUT community on our annual events to ensure a THANKSGIVING for all,” said iHEARTMEDIA HARTFORD and NEW HAVEN VP/Marketing VANESSA WOJTUSIAK. “This year, the support from listeners, sponsors, partners and volunteers helped make a remarkable state-wide impact.”

CONNECTiCUT FOODSHARE Pres./CEO JASON JAKUBOSWSKI said, “We could not have met our THANKSGIVING goal without our community partners. Thanks to the amazing team at iHEARTMEDIA our neighbors throughout CONNECTICUT will be able to enjoy a THANKSGIVING meal with their family and friends.”





DiNino, Gianni, Governor Ned Lamont, Jakubowski





