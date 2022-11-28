Debuts Tomorrow

Television reporter/producer JENNIFER VICKERY SMITH -- mother of THE VALORY MUSIC CO.'s Country artist CONNER SMITH -- is launching a bi-weekly podcast TOMORROW (11/29), interviewing the mothers of other Country and Pop stars. "GOT IT FROM MY MOMMA" will feature the mothers of THOMAS RHETT (PAIGE LANKFORD), LUKE BRYAN (LECLAIR BRYAN), JESSIE JAMES DECKER (KAREN PARKER), LAUREN ALAINA (KRISTY WHITE), PARKER McCOLLUM (STACEY YANCEY) and THE JONAS BROTHERS (DENISE JONES) in its first season.

"I am beyond excited to help tell the stories of an entertainer's journey from the perspective only a mother can share," said VICKERY SMITH. "These conversations are fun, heartwarming, and full of never-before-heard stories and incredible parenting advice any mom can relate to. We all got a little something from our momma, and listeners will get to see a side of their favorite entertainer they haven't before."

