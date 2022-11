Gaby Ramos (Photo: Instagram)

The ex-boyfriend of a host at KMRI LLC Spanish Hits KMRI-A (LA MAS PICOSITA)/SALT LAKE CITY, UT has been arrested in MEXICO for her murder.

The DESERET NEWS reports that MANUEL OMAR BURCIAGA-PEREA was arrested in CHIHUAHUA and is being held at a federal prison in MEXICO awaiting extradition on charges of aggravated murder in the death of GABRIELA SIFUENTES CASTILLA (air name GABY RAMOS) on OCTOBER 17th at her home in TAYLORSVILLE, UT (NET NEWS 10/18). BURCIAGA-PEREA allegedly shot SIFUENTES seven times at close range.

SIFUENTES hosted "LA NETA DEL PLANETA" on LA MAS PICOSITA.

