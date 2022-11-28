Cameron

LEE FAMILY BROADCASTING Country KKMV (KAT KOUNTRY 106.1)/TWIN FALLS, ID PD/MD/morning host SCOTTY CAMERON has been named the recipient of GRASS ROOTS PROMOTION's 2023 STEVE FERGUSON CRS SCHOLARSHIP. CAMERON will receive a paid registration to attend next year's COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR, set for MARCH 13-15 in NASHVILLE, where the honor will be presented.

The review committee said, "SCOTTY CAMERON's connection to his local community and passion for Country music were evident in his submission. He shares the values that the STEVE FERGUSON AWARD represents, and we are excited to welcome him to NASHVILLE in MARCH."

CAMERON, who has been with KKMV since 2004, said, "My favorite thing about what I do is the relationships I form with our listeners, clients, and those in the music industry. Working through the pandemic and helping listeners find the information they needed during a tough time really brought home to me how important local radio is."

The annual scholarship was established by GRASSROOTS to honor FERGUSON, the longtime PD of WTHO/THOMSON, GA, who passed away in 2018.

