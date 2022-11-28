Chad, Andy and Dennijo Sitze (Photo: Bill McClintic/90 East Photography)

Country trio FLAT RIVER BAND has signed with NASHVILLE-based THE KINKEAD ENTERTAINMENT AGENCY (TKEA) for worldwide booking representation, and is set to embark on an extended tour in 2023. The trio of brothers has been active at radio over the last couple of years with their singles “Ain’t a Woman Like a River,” “Shining Through My Window,” and “I Just Wish You Were Someone I Love.”

The band's ANDY, CHAD, and DENNIJO SITZE said in a joint statement, "We are super excited to be a part of THE KINKEAD ENTERTAINMENT AGENCY and looking forward to the new adventures with them." The trio signed with TRIPLE CROWN MANAGEMENT earlier this year (NET NEWS 3/21).

TKEA’s GREG SCOTT and BOB KINKEAD added, “What an incredible sound and true to Country; the FLAT RIVER BAND has something magical to add to the genre and will soon be added to the list of great Country groups. We at TKEA are excited to be part of the ride.”

