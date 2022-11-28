Hamelink (Photo: Amrita Panday / SMP)

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING has named MICHÉLE HAMELINK as Managing Director/BENELUX, reporting to Pres./International GUY HENDERSON and continuing her prior role as Sr. A&R/EUROPE. HAMELINK has been with SONY since 2012.

HAMELINK said, “I’m thrilled and honored to take on this new role and I would like to thank (SMP Chairman/CEO) JON PLATT and GUY HENDERSON for giving me this opportunity. I’m excited to take on this challenge with our great team and build upon the strengths and songwriter-first values that we have as a global company. It’s a privilege to work with our incredible songwriters and I look forward to advancing their creative development and success both locally and internationally.”

HENDERSON said, “MICHÈLE is a special talent and brings her unique creative skills to the role of Managing Director. Her promotion and rapid rise in our company is a testament to her hard work and ambition to lead from the front, taking our writers and staff with her.”

