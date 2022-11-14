'New Faces' Voting Open Now

Voting for the COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) "New Faces Show" opened TODAY (11/28), and runs through FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2nd at 5p (CT). The eight nominees were announced earlier this month (NET NEWS 11/14) for the sold-out show, to be held WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15th, 2023, in NASHVILLE as part of the COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR.

The five top vote getters will be announced on DECEMBER 12th, and will get to perform at the MARCH show. Eligible voters must be full-time industry professionals in programming, promotion, and distribution of Country music, and can cast their votes here. This year's nominees are: PRISCILLA BLOCK, CALLISTA CLARK, JACKSON DEAN, ERNEST, JELLY ROLL, FRANK RAY, ELVIE SHANE and NATE SMITH.

