Industry veteran TRACE RITTER is joining NASHVILLE-based BURNING GROUND ENTERTAINMENT (BGE), specializing in A&R and artist management. RITTER and BGE will team up for exclusive management of Country rocker DANE LOUIS, who is set to release his sophomore single, "Fire," in JANUARY 2023.

RITTER brings more than 30 years of experience, including work with SOUND CITY STUDIOS, COLUMBIA RECORDS and DREAMWORKS RECORDS, as well as being co-owner of BLUE KANGAROO MUSIC. Most recently, he was with TONE-GIANT developing sales, marketing and distribution strategies.

BGE owner DAWN DEJONG said of RITTER, "His marketing and A&R abilities, paired with his ability to build and maintain relationships, will be an addition that helps us enhance our services and boosts sales and distribution."

