Murphy

Singer/songwriter JESSE MURPHY has signed an exclusive worldwide publishing deal with PEERMUSIC NASHVILLE, the first signing under MICHAEL KNOX’s new role as company Pres. (NET NEWS 10/19).

MURPHY is a NASHVILLE native and the son of Country artist/songwriter DAVID LEE MURPHY. His first recording project as a member of Country-Rock band HOUSE WHISKEY was produced by BRETT BEAVERS (DIERKS BENTLEY, DUSTIN LYNCH) and received more than a million streams in less than 12 months. The band has performed at CMA FEST and the HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO.

KNOX said, “I love me some JESSE MURPHY. I’ve been a big fan for a long time, and I’m excited to be a part of his future. Being the son of one of my favorite singer/songwriters of all time is just icing on the cake.”

MURPHY added, “I’m very excited and grateful to be part of the PEERMUSIC team. It feels like family already, and I’m really looking forward to what the future holds.”

