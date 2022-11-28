Top 10

iHEARTRADIO promos remained in the lead on MEDIA MONITORS' National Radio Advertiser chart for NOVEMBER 21-27, falling just a bit from 118,257 instances last week to 96,370 instances this week. INDEED dropped from second place and out of the top 10, with THE HOME DEPOT climbing from sixth place to take the lead among paid advertisers. Third placer PROGRESSIVE also fell out of the top 10, but BOOST MOBILE debuted in the third position and KOHL'S, STATE FARM, the CDC, and JCPENNEY returned to the top 10.

The top 10 this week:

1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #1; 96730 instances)

2. THE HOME DEPOT (#6; 42244)

3. BOOST MOBILE (--; 36737)

4. KOHL'S (#16; 33984)

5. LOWE'S (#4; 33697)

6. STATE FARM (#22; 31884)

7. CDC CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL & PREVENTION (#12; 29954)

8. JCPENNEY (#15; 29820)

9. MATTRESS FIRM (#8; 29425)

10. BIONTECH-PFIZER (#9; 29165)

