New Book

Syndicated "BOB & SHERI" co-host SHERI LYNCH has released her fifth book, "IT'S ALWAYS SOMETHING: A COLORING BOOK FOR EXHAUSTED ADULTS," published by the show's syndicator, NOW! MEDIA, owned by LYNCH with TONY GARCIA.

“Let's face it,” said LYNCH. “Adulting is tough work. It's exhausting. Nothing seems to go exactly as planned. We know. That's why we created this coloring book. They say coloring is soothing. It may not keep the cat from barfing on your brand-new Persian rug, but it may take the edge off. And, hey, it's a lot cheaper than therapy.”

“We’ve always stretched the BOB & SHERI brand across media platforms to interact with fans wherever they are and everywhere they are,” said GARCIA. “BOB (LACEY) and SHERI have a creative dynamic that extends beyond their daily radio program to social media and unique live events. Sheri cannot be contained. She is always in touch with and doing something for and with their listeners.”

LYNCH is working on a sixth book to be published next year.

