Congratulations to BIG MACHINE RECORDS artist JACKSON DEAN and his promotion team for taking his debut single, "Don't Come Lookin'," to #1 at Country radio this week. The song, which impacted radio in FEBRUARY, tops the MEDIABASE chart in its 35th week.

Prior to becoming a radio single, the song (written by DEAN and LUKE DICK), was featured on PARAMOUNT's “Yellowstone” and NETFLIX’s “The Ice Road” film soundtrack last year.

Elsewhere in the chart's Top 5, last week's #1, THOMAS RHETT's "Half Of Me" (feat. RILEY GREEN) is now #2. BAILEY ZIMMERMAN's "Fall In Love" rises 4-3. Another recent #1, TYLER HUBBARD's "5 Foot 9," is now at #4, and JIMMIE ALLEN's "down home" remains at #5. New to the Top 10 this week is ARISTA NASHVILLE's NATE SMITH, who jumps 11-10 with "Whiskey On You."

