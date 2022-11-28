Church (Photo: Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

Country star ERIC CHURCH and longtime manager, Q PRIME's JOHN PEETS, have partnered to form a new endeavor, SOLID ENTERTAINMENT, which will centralize all things CHURCH and focus on infrastructure behind investments in his evolving professional footprint, including his new SIRIUSXM channel, OUTSIDERS RADIO, and his soon to open bar and restaurant on NASHVILLE'S Lower BROADWAY, CHIEF’S, along with his own in-house merchandise operation and fan club, known as the CHURCH CHOIR.

MARSHALL ALEXANDER will serve as Pres. and representative for CHIEF’S. BRANDON SCHNEEBERGER will oversee day-to-day management for CHURCH. Industry vets SHANE ALLEN (formerly SVP/Promotion at COLUMBIA NASHVILLE) and KIMSEY KERR (formerly of RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT) have been tapped to launch and run OUTSIDERS RADIO, and BRYAN CHISHOLM joins the team to lead digital marketing. HAYLEY HARRIS has been appointed to manage CHURCH’s fan club. MATT WHEELER continues to oversee merchandise.

CHURCH said, “I’m incredibly proud of the path we’ve taken to get to this point in all our careers and to have experienced so much of it together. As our business continues to expand in different areas, it was important to me to establish a team of people that is focused on this growth. None of us got into music for the business of it, yet it’s part of how we are our most creative selves: through finding those other avenues for connection. It’s humbling to be in a position where such incredibly talented people want to focus on the future together.”

PEETS added, “I am very proud to take our professional relationship to the next level. We have been working creatively together since 2004, and SOLID ENTERTAINMENT represents a fresh look and a continued commitment to all that we have built. I look forward to adding to this foundation with an eye towards all that is to come with the ongoing expansion of ERIC’s empire.”

Here's contact info for the new team:

Marshall Alexander: Marshall@solidentertainment.com

Brandon Schneeberger: Brandon@solidentertainment.com

Shane Allen: Shane@solidentertainment.com

Kimsey Kerr: Kimsey@solidentertainment.com

Bryan Chisholm: Bryan@solidentertainment.com

Hayley Harris: Hayley@solidentertainment.com

Matt Wheeler: Wheeler@solidentertainment.com



« see more Net News