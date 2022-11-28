Lipa (Photo: Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock.com)

British Pop Star DUA LIPA was granted Albanian citizenship on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27th by Albanian Pres. BAJRAM BEGAJ. She was born in LONDON in 1995 to KOSOVAN-ALBANIAN parents, but the family returned to ALBANIA when Dua was 11. The Albanian president said DUA had made the country "proud with her global career and engagement in important social causes".

He went on to say LIPA was granted citizenship ahead of ALBANIA’s 110th anniversary of independence from the OTTOMAN EMPIRE. BEGAJ said he considered it an honor to do so because LIPA has made Albanians famous throughout the world.

According to BILLBOARD, "LIPA, who started singing at 5 years old, was musically influenced by her father, a former singer and guitarist of a rock band. She started to post her songs in YOUTUBE when she was 14. Her first debut studio album was released in 2017. In 2019 she won the GRAMMY AWARD for best new artist."

LIPA co-founded the SUNNY HILL FOUNDATION in 2016 with her father to raise funds with annual concerts held in her native KOSOVO to help people experiencing financial difficulties.

LIPA said, “It is an indescribable great joy with such acceptance, love and everything." She then took a passport photo, was fingerprinted and signed an application form for an identity hard and passport.

Click here to see her INSTAGRAM post regarding her citizenship.

