Tomorrow

AUDACY News KNX-A-F/LOS ANGELES will air a live town hall on the issue of teen fentanyl overdoses TOMORROW night (11/28) at 5p (ET), with a video simulcast online. "DEADLY HIGH: TEENS AND FENTANYL" will be hosted by "L.A.'S MORNING NEWS" anchors VICKY MOORE and MIKE SIMPSON, with LOS ANGELES UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Superintendent ALBERTO CARVALHO among the panelists.

“There is no issue more pressing for the communities we serve,” said AUDACY SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA Regional Pres. JEFF FEDERMAN. “Fentanyl is killing our kids, and we want to use our agenda-setting KNX NEWS platform to make sure teens and parents are aware of the dangers.”

