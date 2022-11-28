Live From LA

iHEARTMEDIA will be presenting an intimate acoustic performance by GOO GOO DOLLS co-founder/frontman JOHN RZEZNIK to celebrate the release of the band’s new WARNER RECORDS album “CHAOS IN BLOOM.” Set for TUESDAY 12/13, the event will be hosted by KOST/LOS ANGELES morning host ELLEN K, and air on live on iHEART’s Hot AC stations and video-stream on the company’s YOUTUBE channel, starting at 10p (ET).

The band, formed by RZEZNIK and ROBBY TAKAC in BUFFALO in 1986, has sold over 15 million records worldwide. “CHAOS IN BLOOM” is the band's first release produced by RZEZNIK, and the show will spotlight songs from the new album, in addition to some of the band’s most familiar, massive hits.

