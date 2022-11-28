-
Colleen Lindstrom To Exit Middays At KTMY (myTalk 107.1)/Minneapolis-St. Paul
by Perry Michael Simon
November 28, 2022 at 10:46 AM (PT)
HUBBARD Talk KTMY (myTALK 107.1)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL midday "COLLEEN & BRADLEY" co-host COLLEEN LINDSTROM will exit the show after the DECEMBER 9th broadcast.
LINDSTROM posted on FACEBOOK that she will "excitedly take a spot on the bench as a fill-in... there is no drama here. It is just time. As a mother, wife, daughter, and a sister, my family needs me in a way that no longer aligns with this radio schedule." Co-host BRADLEY TRAYNOR and producer HOLLY ROBERTS will continue with the show.