Lindstrom

HUBBARD Talk KTMY (myTALK 107.1)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL midday "COLLEEN & BRADLEY" co-host COLLEEN LINDSTROM will exit the show after the DECEMBER 9th broadcast.

LINDSTROM posted on FACEBOOK that she will "excitedly take a spot on the bench as a fill-in... there is no drama here. It is just time. As a mother, wife, daughter, and a sister, my family needs me in a way that no longer aligns with this radio schedule." Co-host BRADLEY TRAYNOR and producer HOLLY ROBERTS will continue with the show.

