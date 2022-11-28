Coulahan

NASHVILLE-based independent music publishing, record label, and artist development company BIG YELLOW DOG MUSIC has signed singer-songwriter KYLE COULAHAN to its artist and songwriter roster. The FLORIDA native and protege of producer CHIPS MOMAN recently released the song “Country As Hell,” and plans to continue releasing music of his own, in addition to writing songs for others.

“When I heard KYLE COULAHAN's voice singing the hits he walked in with, I knew immediately we had a ringer,” said BIG YELLOW DOG MUSIC co-owner and CEO CARLA WALLACE. “His work ethic and charm are a nice addition to the hits.”

« see more Net News