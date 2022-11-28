Bandyke (Photo: Madison Rally)

After 40 years in radio, and the past 17 years with CUMULUS Triple A WQKL (ANN ARBOR's 107one)/ANN ARBOR, "Morning Mayor" MARTIN BANDYKE announced his retirement as reported via MLIVE.COM BANDYKE has been with WQKL since 2006, and announced his last day on the air is DECEMBER 22nd.

BANDYKE stated “As much as I love being on the air and believe me I’m going to miss being on the air five days a week, just having the chance to take the foot off the gas a little bit and address the stacks and stacks of books and CDs and albums at home will be great.”

BANDYKE got his start in radio working as a volunteer at WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY Variety WDET/DETROIT, becoming AMD in 1990, and a full-time show host in 1991.

BANDYKE said, “I love the fact that the music is just always there, and when you’re ready for it, there it is and it’s ripe for discovery. I love that aspect of being a host of letting people know about something, whether I liked it immediately or not.”

He will continue hosting the WQKL weekly "Fine Tuning" show each SUNDAY, described as a blend of “blues, rock, folk and jazz – a showcase of adventurous sounds for eclectic ears.”

