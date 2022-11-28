Happening Dec. 5th

OPERATION SONG’s 10th anniversary show will celebrate a decade of turning veterans’ stories into songs. The event will take place at the FRANKLIN THEATER in FRANKLIN, TN on DECEMBER 5th. NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME inductee JEFFREY STEELE and CREED singer SCOTT STAPP will headline, with SIRIUSXM THE HIGHWAY’s STORME WARREN hosting.

The evening of music and comedy is the organization’s first large-scale fundraiser in MUSIC CITY, and is planned to become an annual event moving forward. It will include hit songwriters and veterans performing songs from five eras of service, from WWII to AFGHANISTAN. The audience of civilians, active-duty military, veterans, and Gold Star families will enjoy a social hour, entertainment, and live and silent auctions, including a bourbon raffle, which can be bid on here.

OPERATION SONG FOUNDER and GRAMMY-nominated songwriter BOB REGAN said, “If there was ever a show that demonstrates the healing power of music, this is it. From heartbreaking to humorous to sentimental, these songs, and the stories behind them, hit every note. Bringing NASHVILLE’s music and military communities together makes for an incredibly powerful presentation.”

OPERATION SONG’s Board Pres. & veteran BOB LEONARD, added, "For service members, discretion is as important as valor, so putting personal, visceral experiences into words can be a challenge. The songwriters we work with are true professionals who help translate veterans’ stories of sacrifice, comradery, and loyalty into compelling, relatable songs.”

Tickets for the event are on sale now.

