Flint (Photo: Melissa Payne Photography)

Red Dirt music singer/songwriter and recording artist JAKE FLINT died over the weekend, just a day after getting married to BRENDA WILSON on SATURDAY (11/26). The resident of MOUNDS, OK is believed to have been 37 years old.

His longtime publicist, CLIF DOYAL, shared the news on FACEBOOK YESTERDAY (11/27) saying, "No further information is available. Details of his services are pending and will be announced in the coming days. Our prayers are with his wife, BRENDA (they were married just yesterday), his family, many musical friends, industry supporters and fans everywhere. Fly high brother."

His manager, BRENDA CLINE of ROUTE 66 ENTERTAINMENT, also paid tribute on FACEBOOK, writing, "With a broken heart and in deep grief I must announce that JAKE FLINT has tragically passed away ... I loved him much like a son. The funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career. We were just about to embark on some business together after he and BRENDA got married, which was YESTERDAY. Yes, YESTERDAY. JAKE has a million friends, and I’m not sure how everyone will cope with this tragic loss. We need prayers. It’s all so surreal. Please, please pray for his new wife BRENDA, JAKE’s precious mother, his sister and the rest of his family and friends. This is going to be incredibly difficult for so many. We love you JAKE, and in our hearts forever."

According to the bio on his website, FLINT played solo, acoustic performances, and with his band at venues all over OKLAHOMA, TEXAS and surrounding states. His sophomore, self-titled studio album was released in early 2020. He had shows scheduled through MAY of 2023.

