Augenstein (Photo: Twitter @AugensteinWTOP)

HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON reporter NEAL AUGENSTEIN tweeted on SATURDAY (11/26) that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer. AUGENSTEIN said that a dry cough and "suspicious X-rays" led to a biopsy that showed adenocarcinoma spreading to a lymph node in his chest. He noted that the cancer has not spread to his abdomen or brain, but that an upcoming PET scan will offer a "more detailed look," followed by a treatment plan.

AUGENSTEIN added that his "hope and expectation" is that he will work from home, joking that while he does not have a cough button at home, "I can always re-record."

Hi, Twitter friends. Over the past 2 months I've had a dry cough, suspicious x-rays, CAT scans. Last week, had a bronchoscopy w biopsy. It showed adenocarcinoma -- a slow-growing form of lung cancer -- that spread to a lymph node in the middle of my chest. A CT scan showed... pic.twitter.com/firSoLjpnw — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) November 26, 2022

