Raises Over $820,000

The nationally syndicated ARMSTRONG & GETTY SHOW’s recent radiothon to benefit veterans raised over $820,000 to benefit WARRIOR FOUNDATION FREEDOM STATION.

ARMSTRONG & GETTY SHOW Co-Host JOE GETTY said, “WARRIOR FOUNDATION FREEDOM STATION (WFFS) is an amazing and efficient organization. We like to focus on the positive. But the truth is, there are so many sad and heartbreaking stories involving injured service members who’ve fallen into despair, loneliness, drug addiction or homelessness. Over the years, WFFS has managed to help so many service members avoid those outcomes by bringing the military brotherhood and sisterhood back into their lives and bringing back that feeling of excitement for their future. WFFS is changing lives every single day.”

ARMSTRONG & GETTY SHOW Co-Host JACK ARMSTRONG said, “We really believe it’s important to take the success of the radio show and do something positive--and we really believe in this charity. It is our patriotic duty to provide our time and help spread the word about this incredible cause. We remain grateful that our faithful ARMSTRONG & GETTY listeners have continued to support us by once again donating so generously to WARRIOR FOUNDATION FREEDOM STATION.”

