Former SIRIUSXM Associate Director of Product Management and PANDORA Product Manager TAYLOR KIRCH has joined LIBSYN as Director of Product Management, based in CHAMPAIGN, IL and reporting to President/Chief Product Officer JOHN W. GIBBONS.

“We're thrilled to bring TAYLOR on board during a time of tremendous growth and opportunity in both the podcasting industry and for LIBSYN,” said GIBBONS. “Her record of innovation in audio entertainment as a product innovator makes her a tremendous asset as we continue to develop and expand our platform for all creators, so they more easily bring their diverse voices to life, grow their audiences, and monetize their shows.”

“Throughout my career, I have always had a passion for creating compelling user experiences for content, recommendations, and monetization,” said KIRCH. “I’m excited to join LIBSYN, a podcasting pioneer and innovator, and apply my knowledge of the podcasting industry and product management to further advance LIBSYN’s product development roadmap.”

