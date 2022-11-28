Wishing You A Merry Xmas

G AUDIO NETWORKS has announced its slate of holiday programming designed to bring CHRISTMAS music and memories from the artists who perform the music to radio stations across the U.S.

"The 19th Annual Chop Shop TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA (TSO) Special"

"Chop Shop," the weekly two-hour program dedicated to great guitarists, continues its holiday tradition with this special. Host and producer STEVE BLACK shares engaging stories from the road. TSO guitarist AL PITRELLI reminisces on holidays with his family and his connection to the new traditions that TSO has created with the audience. TSO guitarist CHRIS CAFFERY reveals which guitars he’s taking on the road this year and the problems he’s faced with fake social media accounts. In addition, commentary from the archives and from the band’s late founder/producer, PAUL O'NEILL will be a part of the holiday programming.

"The 100 Greatest CHRISTMAS Hits Of All Time With WINK MARTINDALE"

Legendary disc jockey MARTINDALE presents a captivating 10-hour countdown, featuring timeless classics. He also takes the audience behind the hits, sharing little-known details and some romantic tales. The special includes holiday greetings from over 160 artists, such as ANDY WILLIAMS, MARIAH CAREY, REBA McENTIRE and others.

"The JIM BRICKMAN Show Holiday Special"

BRICKMAN continues a holiday tradition with weekly two-hour shows focused on CHRISTMAS and music from PENTATONIX, DEAN MARTIN, JOHNNY MATHIS, PERCY FAITH and BRICKMAN himself, sharing CHRISTRMAS memories each week leading up to the holiday.

For information on any of these holiday specials, or any programming needs, stations may contact RICK O'BRIEN at richo@gognetworks.com or (212) 380-9338.

