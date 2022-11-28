Looking For An Account Exec

WHITE PLAINS, NY-based RCS SOUND SOFTWARE is looking to fill an immediate opening for an organized and experienced Outside Account Executive to initiate contact with clients and create tailored-fit proposals that will meet customers' needs.

The Outside Account Executive's responsibilities include traveling to directly meet with potential and current clients to discuss their requirements, provide product and service demonstrations, negotiate sales contracts, and inform them of new product and service releases and updates. Radio broadcasting experience is a plus, as well as knowledge of music scheduling software and streaming technologies. Click here to apply.

