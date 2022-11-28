Robinson

50 EGG MUSIC has signed a worldwide publishing deal with singer/songwriter GRAY ROBINSON. The GREENSBORO, NC native moved to NASHVILLE in 2017 to attend BELMONT UNIVERSITY, and first appeared on THE BOBBY BONES SHOW in FEBRUARY of 2021 when her single, “Happy,” went viral on TIKTOK. That single, and several that followed, were then added to the WOMEN OF iHEART COUNTRY playlist, and made their way to both iHEART and other terrestrial radio stations across the country.

50 EGG MUSIC was started by JONATHAN SINGLETON, LUKE COMBS, and TALI CANTERBURY, and is home to writers ASHLAND CRAFT, BEN SIMONETTI, ERIK DYLAN, JACOB LUTZ, REID ISBELL, ROB PENNINGTON, SHANE MINOR, ROB SNYDER, TYLER BRADEN and WYATT McCUBBIN. Since its inception, 50 EGG MUSIC credits 15 #1 songs.

CANTERBURY said, "GRAY is a light. She is someone that makes a room feel special when she walks into it, and tack on her vocal prowess and songwriting ability, and it is the makings of a superstar. We are so thrilled to be working with her.”

GRAY added, “I feel so blessed to be a part of the 50 EGG MUSIC family. From the second I met TALI and JONATHAN, I knew that’s where I wanted to be. They immediately saw my vision, and have been nothing but supportive, encouraging, and game-changers for me. It’s also pretty cool being surrounded by what feels like a bunch of talented big brothers and sisters.”

