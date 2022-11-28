Tooker

Former CMA Broadcast Award winner DAN TOOKER first hung his headphones several years ago to focus on the sales side of the broadcast industry. TOOKER now joins MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS' NASHVILLE management team after working for AUDACY in HOUSTON and SAGA COMMUNICATIONS in DES MOINES, IA.

As a sales manager, TOOKER's successful track record not only in team building, but also in the development of both local direct and digital advertising revenue makes him a valuable addition to this key company market.

Said TOOKER of joining MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS, "After talking with MARY KAY WRIGHT and MICHAEL WRIGHT and discussing their vision along with my career goals, I knew this was the place for me."

