Ellen K & Ryan Manno (photo: Facebook)

TODAY (11/29) iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST/LOS ANGELES will broadcast from 6a to 6p with morning maven ELLEN K and her co-host RYAN MANNO anchoring the 12 hours of “GIVING TUESDAY” to help raise money for the seventh year for CHILDREN’s HOSPITAL LOS ANGELES with the help of other KOST personalities KARI STEELE and SANDY STEC.

As part of the show, KOST personalities will chat with CHILDREN’s HOSPITAL LOS ANGELES patients and their families, CHLA execs and many longtime supporters of the event. KTLA-TV anchor MEGAN HENDERSON will be broadcasting live from the iHEART studios.

CHLA President and CEO PAUL VIVIANO said, “In the past six years, more than $1.5 million has been raised on 'GIVING TUESDAY,' and that is in large part due to the longstanding partnership we have with KOST. We are grateful for the support of our fellow community members and our corporate sponsors that contribute so generously and help us fulfill our mission of creating hope and building healthier futures for children."

Listeners can donate, here.

