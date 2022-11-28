The Weeknd Hits Europe, Latin America

THE WEEKND announced 2023 dates for the expansion of his "After Hours Til Dawn Tour." The next leg of the tour will kick off SATURDAY, JUNE 10th in MANCHESTER, UK at ETIHAD STADIUM, with stops across EUROPE and LATIN AMERICA in STOCKHOLM, AMSTERDAY, MEXICO CITY, RIO DE JANEIRO before wrapping in SANTIAGO, CHILE on SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15th at ESTADIO BICENTENARIO DE LA FLORIDA. Additional 2023 dates will be announced soon.

The completely sold out NORTH AMERICAN leg of the stadium tour broke attendance records and grossed over $130 million dollars to date.

All tickets and additional info will be available at TheWeeknd.com/tour.

UN WORLD FOOD PROGRAMME GOODWILL AMBASSADOR ABEL "THE WEEKND" TESFAYE will again partner with the U.N. WORLD FOOD PROGRAMME to contribute funds from the second leg of the tour to the XO HUMANITARIAN FUND, which supports the organization’s response to the unprecedented global hunger crisis. €1 from each ticket sold across EUROPE, £1 in the UK and the $1 equivalent in countries across LATIN AMERICA will go to this important cause. The fund raised money during the NORTH AMERICAN leg of the tour through ticket sales, proceeds from an exclusive tour t-shirt, and a $500,000 donation directly from THE WEEKND. Tour sponsor BINANCE contributed $2 million to the fund. The first grant of $2 million will be going to provide emergency food and nutrition assistance to the most food-insecure regions of ETHIOPIA.

Ticket holders receive souvenir NFTs as well as gain access to an exclusive NFT collection for THE WEEKND’s tour, in collaboration with HXOUSE, a think-center and community incubator for creative entrepreneurs. Five percent of the sales from the upcoming tour NFT collection will be donated to the XO HUMANITARIAN FUND.

