Make A Request, Help Make A Wish Happen

CUMULUS Top 40 WZPL (99.5 ZPL)/INDIANPOLIS’ SMILEY MORNING SHOW for the 26th annual MAKE-A-WISH REQUEST-A-THON starting THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1st at 6a and running for a mind-boggling 36 hours.

Listeners call, make a donation and a song request. WZPL will play requests, meet with some HOOSIER kids dealing with life-threatening illness, hear their wishes, and with WZPL listeners’ help, 99.5 ZPL grants those wishes!

More than 250 children in INDIANA are waiting for their wish to be granted and MAKE-A-WISH creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. These kids deal with so much through treatments and hospital stays; a wish is an invaluable tool to bring hope and excitement to a scary situation.

WZPL PD JIMMY STEELE told ALL ACCESS, "This is such a wonderful event and I'm honored to help DAVE and THE SMILEY MORNING SHOW and the entire station make a big difference for some many kids."

