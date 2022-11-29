Haddaway (Photo: PR)

Trinidadian-born German singer/songwriter HADDAWAY's royalty interests have been acquired by BMG. The deal includes royalties from HADDAWAY's catalog, including his 1993 album, "The Album". That album is self-titled in the UNITED STATES. HADDAWAY's biggest song, "What Is Love", is featured on that album.

HADDAWAY commented, "The partnership with BMG means a lot to me. I am convinced that it is in the best hands with the BMG team in BERLIN."

BMG EVP/Repertoire & Marketing Continental Europe MAXIMILIAN KOLB added, "HADDAWAY has strongly influenced the Eurodance genre in GERMANY and on a global level in the past. And even today, his tracks influence pop culture and inspire artists worldwide. The acquisition further strengthens BMG’s position in the Eurodance genre, and we are proud to work closely with HADDAWAY and his team to ensure that his work continues to inspire new generations."

