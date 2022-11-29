Jacobs

In his latest blog post at the company website, JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGIES Pres. FRED JACOBS looks at AMAZON's ALEXA and whether the voice assistant has become, as BUSINESS INSIDER's EUGENE KIM says, "a wasted opportunity".

In his post, JACOBS points out other tech stumbles and notes results from TECHSURVEY 2022 pointing out a stall in smart speaker growth.

