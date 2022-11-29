King (Photo: Twitter @sky1290)

iHEARTMEDIA News WBZ-A/BOSTON traffic reporter MIKE "SKY" KING was found dead in a park in HINGHAM, MA THANKSGIVING afternoon. He was 53.

The FALL RIVER REPORTER reports that KING left his home last TUESDAY (11/22), saying that he was heading to DUNKIN', but did not return home; his body was found by police in BARE COVE PARK in HINGHAM, and the police have stated that there is no evidence of foul play in KING's death.

KING had reported on traffic conditions on WBZ since 2011. He previously worked for SMARTROUTE SYSTEMS as a traffic reporter and for the MASSACHUSETTS HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT in its operations center.

