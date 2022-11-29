Revamped Replay

APPLE MUSIC has redesigned its Replay feature, allowing users to see their year-end personal listening charts. The new design debuts TODAY (11/29) with a personalized highlight reel, and will be available through DECEMBER 31st in 39 languages for all 169 countries and regions served by APPLE MUSIC.

“When we first launched Replay, the feature became an instant fan favorite on APPLE MUSIC, and we really wanted to develop the experience further and make it even more special, personal, and unique for subscribers,” said APPLE MUSIC and BEATS VP OLIVER SCHUSSER. “The music we enjoy throughout the year becomes like a soundtrack, and it’s really fun to be able to go back and relive those meaningful and memorable moments over again.”

